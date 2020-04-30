Dudnyk Launches Video Series Showcasing the Mysteries of Agency Life

–In #idontspeakagency, families answer the question “What exactly do we do at work?”

April 28, 2020, Horsham, PA – In an expression of solidarity with other agencies across the world, Dudnyk released a three-part video campaign demonstrating the difficulties our family members have in accurately describing what goes on at an agency.

The project was conceived as a response to the burning question agency employees get asked all the time, “What exactly do you do all day?” When colleagues discussed this topic, it became clear that families have no idea what goes on in an agency. So, Dudnyk decided to ask its extended family a series of questions about the agency workday, and the results delivered a reel of hilarious answers that will surely bring a smile to agency folks worldwide.

To capture the most authentic responses, the agency needed the element of surprise. A plot was formulated to trick families of employees into attending “Dudnyk Day,” an agency open house that provided the perfect cover for luring family members into the office. Then, during portrait sittings, unsuspecting family members were ambushed with on-camera interview questions about jobs in an agency. The resulting footage proved our theory: Our families have no idea what we do. The clips captured unscripted, candid moments, bringing much levity during these difficult times.

“We were fortunate to have been able to conceive this project and complete it earlier this year, prior to the COVID pandemic,” said Christopher Tobias, PhD, President, Dudnyk. “Now that we are all working from home, isolating with our families to stay safe, they get to see us living our work lives right next to them. They see us working while managing the super-challenging tasks of parenting, teaching “virtual school,” running our homes, and solving client challenges all at the same time. There couldn’t be a better time to share some authenticity and solidarity with our fellow agency family members across the world.”

The videos were distributed over the past two weeks on all of the agency’s social media channels, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. In the first 10 days of the campaign there have been 3431 video impressions across various channels. This has resulted in 846 video plays, over half of which were complete viewings.

The short videos can be viewed at: https://idontspeakagency.com/

As part of the #idontspeakagency campaign, Dudnyk is encouraging agency employees everywhere to join in the fun and ask their own families to describe their agency job, and to share their own videos with the hashtag #idontspeakagency.

Independently owned for the past 25 years, Dudnyk is an award-winning, full-service healthcare advertising agency that specializes in creating insight-driven, authentic brand experiences that unite specialty physicians and their patients. They leverage strategic, scientific, and highly creative capabilities to serve clients in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. Dudnyk offers a unique culture, fosters individual career growth, and promotes collaboration among all disciplines. Dudnyk is member of the Fishawack Group of Companies. Fishawack is one of the world’s leading independent healthcare communication specialists, with offices in the UK (London, Oxford, Knutsford, Brighton), US (San Diego, Philadelphia, St. Louis), and India.

Learn more at dudnyk.com or @DudnykHealth.

# # #