Duke University to pay $112.5 million over research misconduct
Duke University to pay $112.5 million over research misconduct

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, March 25th, 2019

 

(Reuters) – Duke University will pay the U.S. government $112.5 million to settle claims related to scientific research misconduct, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

The accord resolves claims that Duke violated the federal False Claims Act by submitting applications and progress reports containing falsified research on federal grants to the National Institutes of Health and Environmental Protection Agency.

 

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

 





