‘Open for business:’ U.S. welcomes first travellers as COVID travel curbs are lifted

‘Open for business:’ U.S. welcomes first travellers as COVID travel curbs are lifted

November 8, 2021; 11:46 AM EST (Updated 12:25 PM EST)

By and

LONDON/CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) – Packed intercontinental flights touched down and people embraced relatives at land borders on Monday after the United States lifted restrictions imposed on travellers from much of the world when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The travel ban, first imposed in early 2020, had barred access to non-U.S. citizens travelling from 33 countries – including China, India and much of Europe – and had also restricted overland entry from Mexico and Canada.

/by