Eduardo Tavares joins dentsu health as executive creative director

New York, NY – January 26, 2023 – Dentsu today announced the appointment of Eduardo Tavares as Executive Creative Director, dentsu health. In this role, multi-award winner Tavares, will concept and deliver best-in-class creative campaigns – merging data and technology with craft – to drive value and competitive advantage for dentsu health clients across health & wellness and pharmaceutical sectors.

Based in New York and working alongside Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu health, Collette Douaihy, Tavares is an industry-recognized creative and brand storyteller with over 20 years of expertise in the healthcare industry. He was most recently ranked the #1 Group Creative Director at the 2022 One Show and the Art Directors Club. Cannes Global Creative Report ranked Tavares as the #2 most-awarded Creative Director in 2022 and Lürzer’s Archive U.S. ranking named him in the Top 3 Art Directors of all time.

Prior to joining dentsu health, Tavares was SVP Group Creative Director for Craft & Design at Area 23, where he worked across all agency clients, namely GSK, Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, Horizon, and Novartis. During his tenure, the agency had its most awarded run; three Grand Prix and more than 30 Lions at Cannes International Awards. Tavares has worked at several major consumer agencies in Brazil and later in Portugal, producing work for large domestic clients and global brands across Europe and Africa.

“Technology will continue to play a significant role in the next generation of healthcare marketing, but it’s empathic storytelling and craft that will move audiences — that’s where Tavares comes in,” said Douaihy. “Eduardo’s rare combination of experience, entrepreneurial energy, and empathetic storytelling makes him exactly the leader we need to elevate our creative profile and deliver extraordinary work for our clients.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining the powerhouse of diverse capabilities and talent that dentsu health represents,” said Tavares. “Craft should be at the heart of everything we do, but it’s more than that for me. It’s about diverse collaboration and building integrated creative offerings worldwide. That will ultimately elevate the creativity and outcomes of the work for our clients and their customers everywhere.”

Since its launch in 2021, dentsu health has bolstered its suite of solutions across creative, media, and customer experience transformation, unlocking new opportunities that generate growth through good for health & wellness brands. Dentsu health’s team of experts unifies people with a shared belief for all to benefit from and thrive in the future of health. Tavares is the latest addition to a fast-growing team of leaders dedicated to championing dentsu health’s commitment to transforming healthcare advertising and enhancing human connections.

“Having someone of Eduardo’s talent and passion join dentsu health speaks to the differentiation and attractiveness of our offering – not only to clients but to health marketing professionals as well. Eduardo joins us with a shared belief and passion in transforming the next decade of health,” said Greg Reilly, President, dentsu health.

