Edwards Lifesciences’ patent practices, anti-copycat policy in EU antitrust crosshairs – source

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) – U.S. medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW.N) patent practices and policy against what it says are copycat devices triggered EU antitrust regulators’ dawn raids last month, a person familiar with the matter said.

Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic have stepped up their scrutiny into the pharmaceutical industry to ensure that smaller innovative companies can compete with bigger rivals and that prices for drugs and products remain affordable.

EU concerns centre on Edwards’ patent practices, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Edwards Lifesciences says it is the biggest heart valve maker in the world and is known for its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) device used in heart surgery.

The company has taken rivals to court in the United States, for infringing its valve replacement device patents and also faced lawsuits from competitors on some patents.

The person said the other area in focus is Edwards Lifesciences’ global unilateral pro-innovation (anti-copycat) policy which came into effect in November 2019 and is published on its website.

The company on its website said the goal is to end its support to companies or copiers which “largely copy, reverse engineer and duplicate innovate devices” and that this was in accordance with applicable laws, and that the policy is not subject to negotiation.

The policy means it will not fund doctors or researchers who take part in research trials or clinical trials of a “copied device sponsored by a copier company”, nor renew sponsorship or grant agreements.

The company will also not distribute its devices through distributors that also distribute copied devices.

The European Commission declined to comment. Edwards Lifesciences did not respond to requests for comment.

The company last month confirmed the European Commission’s raids but declined to provide details.

The EU antitrust enforcer said last month that it raided an unnamed cardiovascular medical device company in an EU country on concerns that it may have abused its market power in breach of the bloc’s antitrust rules.

Tactics frowned on by competition watchdogs which have led to hefty fines against some other pharmaceutical companies include pay-for-delay deals in which brand name drugmakers pay rivals to delay the sale of cheaper generic copies, as well as disparaging rivals.

Regulators also disapprove of evergreening of patents by which pharmaceutical companies tweak drugs or devices to extend their patent lifetime.