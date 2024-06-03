Edwards to sell critical care unit to Becton Dickinson for $4.2 bln

Edwards to sell critical care unit to Becton Dickinson for $4.2 bln
 
June 3 (Reuters) – Edwards Lifesciences (EW.N) on Monday said it has agreed to sell its critical care products unit to Becton Dickinson (BDX.N) in an all-cash deal valued at $4.2 billion to sharpen focus on its heart devices business.
 
Edwards’ critical care unit develops and sells advanced blood and heart monitoring systems that are used in surgical and intensive care settings.
 
The unit, which generated $928 million in revenue last year, also sells other patient monitoring products, sensors and catheters, as well as predictive software and apps.
 
Critical care will operate as a separate business unit within Becton’s medical segment and will be led by Katie Szyman, current vice president of the unit at Edwards.
 
Becton Dickinson said the deal was consistent with the company’s 2025 M&A strategy, which seeks “growth-enhancing and value-creating tuck-ins.”
 
The buyout is expected to be immediately accretive to all key financial measures, including Becton Dickinson’s revenue growth, and adjusted earnings per share, it added.
 

