Eisai and Biogen launch Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi in China

June 28 (Reuters) – Eisai (4523.T) and Biogen (BIOAb.ST) have launched their Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi in China, the third country after the United States and Japan, the companies said on Friday.

Leqembi, which works by removing a toxic protein called beta amyloid from the brain, is the first Alzheimer’s treatment proven to alter the course of the fatal, brain-wasting disease.

The drug will first be launched in the private market at 2,508 yuan ($345.04) for a 200 mg vial, the companies said in a statement.