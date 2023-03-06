https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Leqembi.jpg 774 1080 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2023-03-06 00:33:112023-03-06 10:32:11Eisai, Biogen say FDA grants priority review for Alzheimer's drug lecanemab
Eisai, Biogen say FDA grants priority review for Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab
TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) – Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co. Ltd. (4523.T) and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc. (BIIB.O) said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for traditional approval of their Alzheimer’s treatment lecanemab.
The FDA accepted Eisai’s supplemental Biologics License Application for the drug, supporting transition from the accelerated approval granted in January, the drugmaker said in a statement.
Reporting by Rocky Swift; editing by Diane Craft
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.