Eisai’s Belviq for Weight Loss Pulled From Market Over Cancer Risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has called for Eisai to pull its weight loss drug Belviq from the market after clinical trials demonstrated an increased incidence of cancer in users. It applies to Belviq and Belviq XR.

Eisai, headquartered in Japan, indicated it was voluntarily withdrawing the drug, but in a statement noted it disagreed with the FDA’s interpretation of the data and believes the drug’s benefits outweigh the cancer risk. “Eisai respects the FDA’s decision and is working closely with the Agency on the withdrawal process,” the company told CNN.

The FDA, on the other hand, warned patients to stop taking the drug immediate, throw out leftover pills and see their doctor for alternatives. The agency also told doctors to advise their patients to stop taking the drug.

Belviq was approved in 2012. The FDA required Eisai to run a clinical trial to evaluate the risk of cardiovascular problems. At that time, the agency indicates, “a range of cancer types was reported, with several different types of cancers occurring more frequently in the lorcaserin group, including pancreatic, colorectal, and lung.”