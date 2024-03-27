Element Six Creative Group announces promotions

Kristen Kuhns Promoted to Senior Art Director

Morris County, NJ – Element Six Creative Group (e6) is pleased to announce the well-deserved promotion of Kristen Kuhns to the role of Senior Art Director. In her elevated role, Kristen will be at the forefront of shaping our creative direction, guiding and mentoring team members, and enhancing the artistic excellence of creative output. With her exceptional talent and dedication, Kristen is poised to continue inspiring and leading the creative vision for both Element Six and all client projects.

Since joining Element Six Creative Group, Kristen has consistently showcased remarkable creativity, unwavering dedication, and strong leadership skills. Her keen artistic vision, meticulous attention to detail, and ability to push boundaries have been instrumental in driving project success and ensuring client satisfaction.

Element Six COO, Tricia Fama, commends Kristen’s outstanding contributions, stating, “Kristen has consistently demonstrated passion, dedication, and diligence in providing high-quality creative elements that surpass client expectations. Her promotion is a testament to her exceptional skills, and I am eager to see the future she shapes through her creative leadership and mentorship. I am confident that Kristen will thrive in this role and continue to inspire clients, colleagues, and peers with her creative genius.”

Margaret Scimia appointed to Director of Client Services

Element Six Creative Group (e6) proudly announces the promotion of Margaret Scimia to the position of Director of Client Services. In this capacity, Margaret will spearhead client relationships, ensuring their satisfaction. Additionally, she will actively engage in new business initiatives and play a pivotal role in the onboarding and training of new hires in account services roles.

Margaret’s journey with e6 has been marked by unwavering commitment, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. In her previous prole as Senior Account Manager, she was a cornerstone for Element Six Creative Group success, driving client satisfaction and propelling the agency’s growth trajectory. She embodies a proactive and results-oriented approach to client relationships, setting a gold standard for client services. Through strategic foresight and an unwavering focus on achieving client objectives, Margaret has been instrumental in fueling the overall growth of Element Six.

Tricia Fama, Element Six COO, expresses her confidence in Margaret’s ability to excel in her new leadership role, stating, “Margie is well-equipped to take on this leadership role, and I believe her expertise will continue to be invaluable to e6. I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and have full confidence that Margie will soar in this new role. I look forward to witnessing her continued achievements and the positive impact she will undoubtedly have on Element Six Creative Group and on all of our clients.”

Chris Manzella promoted to Senior Account Manager

Element Six Creative Group (e6) is pleased to announce the well-deserved promotion of Chris Manzella to the role of Senior Account Manager. In this elevated position, Chris will continue to play a pivotal role in nurturing and expanding major agency accounts, focusing on both retention and business growth.

During her tenure as an Account Manager, Chris has consistently showcased an exceptional level of commitment, dedication, and skill, significantly contributing to both client success and the overall growth of our company.

Chris’s unwavering dedication to client satisfaction is evident in her approach to each project. She prioritizes quality above all else, ensuring that every deliverable meets the highest standards. With a keen eye on timelines and budgets, Chris adeptly manages projects to ensure efficiency and cost-effectiveness without compromising on quality.

Moreover, Chris is adept at building trust and fostering long-term relationships with clients, positioning herself as a trusted partner in their success. Her dedication to strengthening these relationships has been instrumental in driving business growth and solidifying our reputation as a reliable and innovative agency.

Tricia Fama, Element Six Creative Group, COO, attests to Chris’s exceptional contributions, stating, “Chris consistently goes above and beyond with each project and every client, ensuring their goals and objectives are not only met, but exceeded. This promotion is a testament to Chris’s hard work, persistence, perseverance, and passion. We are excited about what the future holds for Chris at Element Six, and I have no doubt that she will continue to excel in this new role.”

Element Six(e6) is a full-service strategic, creative, marketing, and branding agency with nearly two decades of experience. Specializing in industries such as pharma, med tech, med device, biotech, and other industrial sectors, e6 offers personalized, exceptional, and targeted support to every client, every time.

Comprehensive services include creative strategy, design, branding, marketing, communications, storytelling, print, digital and video.

As a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE), e6 is committed to diversity, excellence, and delivering results that exceed expectations. At Element Six, client needs are not just met but exceeded, ensuring lasting partnerships built on trust, innovation, value and mutual success.

Source: Element Six