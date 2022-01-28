Eli Lilly expects FDA to deny expanded use of arthritis drug for eczema

(Reuters) – Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Friday it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decline the approval of expanded use of its rheumatoid arthritis drug as a treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe eczema.

“At this point, the company does not have alignment with the FDA on the indicated population,” the drugmaker said.

In the European Union and Japan, Lilly’s Olumiant drug has been approved to treat eczema in patients who have an inadequate response to topical treatments.