Eli Lilly invests $1.8 bln in Ireland sites to scale up Alzheimer’s, obesity drug production

Sept 12 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly (LLY.N) is investing $1.8 billion across two manufacturing sites in Ireland to boost production of its hugely popular obesity drug and a newly approved treatment for Alzheimer’s, the drugmaker said on Thursday.

The investments are part of Lilly’s ongoing commitment to expand production, especially for its top-selling diabetes and obesity drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, respectively.

The company has committed over $20 billion since 2020 to build and expand its manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Europe.

The company said it has invested roughly $800 million in its new facility in Kinsale, Ireland, which began manufacturing Lilly’s obesity and diabetes medicines last year. Demand for Zepbound has outpaced supply for most of this year.