Eli Lilly partner BioAge files for US IPO

Sept 3 (Reuters) – BioAge Labs, an obesity therapy-focused startup that has also collaborated with Eli Lilly (LLY.N), filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Tuesday as it looks to capitalize on investors’ enthusiasm around the space.

The Richmond, California-based company will be one of several biotech firms to list shares this year. Rate-cut expectations have boosted equities and allowed more startups to raise capital via IPOs.

The company’s experimental drug, azelaprag, is being developed for the treatment of obesity. It has initiated a mid-stage trial in combination with Lilly’s Zepbound and plans to initiate a second such trial with Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy in the first half of 2025.