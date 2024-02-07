Eli Lilly to offer low-cost insulin, donate to clinics in Minnesota settlement

By Jonathan Stempel and Brendan Pierson

The settlement filed on Wednesday in a New Jersey federal court calls for Lilly to offer patients in Minnesota who pay out-of-pocket the ability to pay no more than $35 a month for its insulin products.

Patients with insurance can also choose not to use their coverage, and pay the $35 instead.

The settlement, which will be in force for five years, also requires Indianapolis-based Lilly to donate free insulin to 15 clinics serving Minnesotans who might otherwise struggle to afford the life-sustaining treatment.

“This landmark settlement ensures that insulin will be affordable and accessible to every Minnesotan who needs it,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.