Eli Lilly to offer low-cost insulin, donate to clinics in Minnesota settlement

By Jonathan Stempel and Brendan Pierson

The settlement filed on Wednesday in a New Jersey federal court calls for Lilly to offer patients in Minnesota who pay out-of-pocket the ability to pay no more than $35 a month for its insulin products. Feb 7 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly (LLY.N) agreed to provide low-cost insulin to patients and donate free insulin to clinics, to settle a lawsuit by Minnesota that accused the three largest insulin makers of deceptively raising the price of the diabetes treatment.

Patients with insurance can also choose not to use their coverage, and pay the $35 instead. The settlement, which will be in force for five years, also requires Indianapolis-based Lilly to donate free insulin to 15 clinics serving Minnesotans who might otherwise struggle to afford the life-sustaining treatment. “This landmark settlement ensures that insulin will be affordable and accessible to every Minnesotan who needs it,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.