Eli Lilly’s Cyramza Passes FDA Advisory Hurdle for NSCLC

Eli Lilly’s Cyramza appears to be on its way to picking up its sixth approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for some lung cancer patients following narrow support from an advisory committee.

On Wednesday, Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly announced the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 6-5 in favor of Cyramza (ramucirumab) plus erlotinib as a potential treatment for patients with untreated metastatic EGFR-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The committee said the Cyramza combination demonstrated a favorable benefit/risk profile for, based on the results of the positive Phase III RELAY study. Results from that study showed that treatment with Cyramza in combination with erlotinib demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to erlotinib alone. The combination treatment achieved a median PFS of 19.4 months, compared to a 12.4-month improvement over erlotinib alone, the company said in October, when it published the trial results in Lancet Oncology.

Lilly noted that the safety profile in the RELAY study was consistent with what has been previously observed for the drug in other Phase III clinical trials. The most common Grade 3 adverse events that occurred on the Cyramza were hypertension, dermatitis acneiform and diarrhea.