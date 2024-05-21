Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug tirzepatide gets approval in China

SHANGHAI, May 21 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly (LLY.N) said on Tuesday its diabetes drug tirzepatide has received approval from Chinese regulators, setting up intensifying competition with its Danish rival Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) in the key Asian market.

Novo Nordisk’s popular diabetes drug Ozempic won approval from China in 2021 and the company saw sales of the weekly injection in the greater China region that includes Hong Kong and Taiwan double to 4.8 billion Danish Krone ($698 million) last year.