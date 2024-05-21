Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug tirzepatide gets approval in China

,

Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug tirzepatide gets approval in China

SHANGHAI, May 21 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly (LLY.N) said on Tuesday its diabetes drug tirzepatide has received approval from Chinese regulators, setting up intensifying competition with its Danish rival Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) in the key Asian market.
 
Novo Nordisk’s popular diabetes drug Ozempic won approval from China in 2021 and the company saw sales of the weekly injection in the greater China region that includes Hong Kong and Taiwan double to 4.8 billion Danish Krone ($698 million) last year.
 

Eli Lilly did not say when sales would begin in China or how many doses would be supplied.
 
Tirzepatide is the active ingredient in the U.S. firm’s diabetes drug Mounjaro and weight-loss drug Zepbound.
 
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are racing to increase production in a weight-loss market estimated to reach at least $100 billion globally by decade’s end. Both companies’ obesity treatments belong to a class of drugs originally developed for diabetes known as GLP-1 agonists.

 

/by
You might also like
OzempicSuspected fake Ozempic puts several in hospital in Austria
Eli LillyUS obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy
Mounjaro, LillyLilly in talks with Germany over weight-loss drug coverage -Spiegel
brainAlzheimer’s leaders converge at AAIC in transitional moment for the space
Beijing Capital International AirportChina reports latest COVID situation in meeting with WHO
VertexVertex’s Viacyte backs out of CRISPR diabetes deal
NovoLog, Novo NordiskInsulin makers to testify on Capitol Hill over prices
PaxlovidPfizer, Merck trim prices in China for Paxlovid, molnupiravir – reports
GSK’s experimental drug shows promise in reducing severe asthma attac...GSK logoAktis to collaborate with Eli Lilly on cancer therapies
PharmaLive