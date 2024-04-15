Eli Lilly’s nationwide insulin pricing settlement called off

April 15 (Reuters) – A settlement between Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and purchasers of its insulin drugs that would have capped prices and provided $13.5 million to resolve claims that the company inflated the drugs’ cost has fallen apart, after an unfavorable ruling from the judge overseeing the case.

Lawyers for a proposed nationwide class of individuals who paid for Lilly’s Humalog and other insulin drugs said in a filing in Newark, New Jersey, federal court on Friday that they and Lilly had decided not to go forward seeking approval for the deal, which they first proposed last May.