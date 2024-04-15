Eli Lilly’s nationwide insulin pricing settlement called off

April 15 (Reuters) – A settlement between Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and purchasers of its insulin drugs that would have capped prices and provided $13.5 million to resolve claims that the company inflated the drugs’ cost has fallen apart, after an unfavorable ruling from the judge overseeing the case.
 
Lawyers for a proposed nationwide class of individuals who paid for Lilly’s Humalog and other insulin drugs said in a filing in Newark, New Jersey, federal court on Friday that they and Lilly had decided not to go forward seeking approval for the deal, which they first proposed last May.
 

Steve Berman, one of the lawyers, said in an email that the decision to drop the deal came after U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti in February refused to certify a class in the litigation, which also targets insulin drug makers Novo Nordisk and Sanofi. The plaintiffs have since filed an amended version of their complaint again seeking to proceed as a class action.
 
Nonetheless, Berman said that because of the February decision, in which Martinotti found that classwide issues did not predominate over individual ones, “we see no way for us to get a settlement class approved.”

 

