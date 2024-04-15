Eli Lilly’s nationwide insulin pricing settlement called off

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/EliLilly_Reuters.jpg 533 800 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-15 17:20:362024-04-16 09:54:32Eli Lilly’s nationwide insulin pricing settlement called off
April 15 (Reuters) – A settlement between Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and purchasers of its insulin drugs that would have capped prices and provided $13.5 million to resolve claims that the company inflated the drugs’ cost has fallen apart, after an unfavorable ruling from the judge overseeing the case.
Lawyers for a proposed nationwide class of individuals who paid for Lilly’s Humalog and other insulin drugs said in a filing in Newark, New Jersey, federal court on Friday that they and Lilly had decided not to go forward seeking approval for the deal, which they first proposed last May.