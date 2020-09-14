https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Lilly-Reyvow-U.S.-Pricing-Reuters-1-31-20.jpeg 251 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-09-14 12:08:372020-09-14 13:02:55Eli Lilly's rheumatoid arthritis drug accelerates recovery in Covid-19 patients
Eli Lilly’s rheumatoid arthritis drug accelerates recovery in COVID-19 patients
(Reuters) – Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday its rheumatoid arthritis drug shortened the recovery time for hospitalized COVID-19 patients also given Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral remdesivir.
Lilly said its drug, baricitinib, branded as Olumiant, in combination with remdesivir cut the median recovery time by about a day, compared to patients treated with remdesivir alone.
Remdesivir has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 after the drug was granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) in May on the basis of trial data that showed it helped shorten hospital recovery time.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2651KW