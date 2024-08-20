Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug cuts diabetes risk by 94% in three-year trial

Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug cuts diabetes risk by 94% in three-year trial

Aug 20 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) weight-loss drug cut the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 94% in pre-diabetic adults who were overweight or obese after three years of weekly injections, the company disclosed in a statement on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis, Indiana-based company said the data comes from the longest completed trial of the drug, and reinforces the long-term benefits of tirzepatide – the chemical name of its Zepbound and Mounjaro treatments.
 
“We just don’t see numbers like this in metabolic space,” said BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman. He added that Novo’s drug had also showed a 73% risk reduction after three years in a separate late-stage trial.
 
Both Eli Lilly and rival Novo Nordisk have been pushing to extend the use of their obesity drugs to related conditions, which would help expand the patient pool and gain wider insurance coverage.
 
