Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug cuts diabetes risk by 94% in three-year trial

Aug 20 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) weight-loss drug cut the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 94% in pre-diabetic adults who were overweight or obese after three years of weekly injections, the company disclosed in a statement on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis, Indiana-based company said the data comes from the longest completed trial of the drug, and reinforces the long-term benefits of tirzepatide – the chemical name of its Zepbound and Mounjaro treatments.