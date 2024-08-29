Eli Lilly’s Zepbound price cut ignites influencer debate on insurance, access, and affordability



Eli Lilly & Company’s recent decision to reduce the price of its weight-loss drug Zepbound (tirzepatide) and offer it as single-use, flexible-dose vials has sparked significant discussion among influencers on social media platform X. The move, intended to enhance affordability and access, has generated a range of sentiments within the industry, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData , a leading data and analytics company.

Shreyasee Majumder, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Influencers in the healthcare community have acknowledged that the price reduction of Zepbound represents a positive step toward greater accessibility. However, concerns have been raised about the drug’s availability due to its cash-only payment requirement and telehealth-only access, which may limit the reach for patients without insurance coverage or those facing financial barriers.”

“On the other hand, discussions also convey optimism that this price adjustment could effectively meet patient demand and diminish the reliance on compound drug producers, thereby enhancing the accessibility of obesity treatments.”

Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData’s Social Media Analytics Platform:

“Is this a win? Or a cash grab for @EliLillyandCo? Reducing costs of Zepbound is great. But making it only accessible by cash pay & telehealth? That is still creating limited access.”

“1/ Eli Lilly’s popular weight loss drug Zepbound (tirzepatide) getting a big price cut: About 50% off if paying out-of-pocket (not using insurance) & ordering through Eli Lilly Direct …”

“I’m pleased that Eli Lilly took a modest step forward by reducing the starter price of Zepbound.But let’s be clear: Even with this modest price reduction, millions of Americans will still be unable to afford the diabetes and weight-loss drugs they desperately need.”

“In a bold move @EliLillyandCo just cut its price on #ZepBound and is now selling it in a vial for@one time use. This is to improve access to care. If Eli Lilly meets demand – it could eliminate compound drug producers – …”

“Weight loss drug, Zepbound, is getting cheaper. This is honestly a game-changer, in my opinion. Eli Lilly, the maker of the drug, will be offering the medication in vials (instead of pens) and it will be available by prescription from Eli Lilly at a price lower than the pens.”

“On the same day Lilly launched the vials, it also quietly increased costs for other patients. Before, people who have commercial insurance but don’t have coverage for Zepbound could apply for a savings coupon to get the pens, at whichever dose, for $550 a month, but on Tuesday Lilly raised that price to $650 a month — a move that wasn’t mentioned in the press release.”

Source: GlobalData