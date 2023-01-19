Elly Price joins Fishawack Health as managing director of global marketing

Industry veteran Elly Price joins Fishawack Health (FH) as Managing Director of Global Marketing, leading the team in a new period of growth in delivering powerful strategies and solutions as an analytics-driven, brand agency of record for its biopharmaceutical, wellness, medical device, and technology clients.

Price brings more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical marketing, extensive expertise across a wealth of therapy areas, and deep leadership experience in the EMEA and APAC regions.

Her philosophy is: “collaboration is fundamental to success,” holding a strong belief that “every member of the team is as important as the next and we all need to bring energy and ideas to the table.”

Her collaborative perspective is integral as the commercialization partner further unifies its North American and Global marketing teams to develop innovative data-driven strategies for its clients and meet the evolving needs of a growing network of stakeholders.

She will also play an important role in continuing to drive FH’s interdisciplinary offering in which the company’s core disciplines – Medical; Marketing; Policy; Value, Evidence, and Access; and Consulting – collaborate in bespoke teams to bring a variety of lenses to each client’s challenges, breaking down siloes and accelerating innovation.

“I’m really looking forward to supporting such a professional – and fun – team at Fishawack Health. It’s clear the team has a really strong foundation to continue to build on and expand, not only in our core areas of expertise but also in connecting effectively across the organization to deliver powerful solutions for our clients. From what I have experienced so far, I can only see bright things for Fishawack Global Marketing as we continue to build on the innovation, knowledge, vision, and drive demonstrated across the team.”

About Fishawack Health

Fishawack Health (FH) is a leading global commercialization partner for the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and wellness industries. The future of health is fast-paced and complex, demanding a different approach. Established in 2001, our 1500+ healthcare experts combine their knowledge and expertise across our four core disciplines—Medical; Marketing; Policy, Access, Value, Evidence; and Consulting.

Working across the product and service lifecycle, from R&D to post-launch, we engage our collective force to solve the complex healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow. We imagine a healthier world and build the connections to make it happen. Visit us at www.fishawack.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Source: Fishawack Health