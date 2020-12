EMA starts rolling review of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate

(Reuters) – Europe’s health regulator said on Tuesday it had started a real-time review of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate after preliminary results showed that the shot triggered the production of antibodies and immune cells against the virus.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the review would go on until enough evidence was available for a formal marketing authorization application for the vaccine, which is being developed by the company’s Janssen unit.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-ema-j-j/ema-starts-rolling-review-of-jjs-covid-19-vaccine-candidate-idUSKBN28B546