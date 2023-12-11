Embracing diversity and inclusion in clinical trials

By Shriya Das, Compass Pathways

The importance of diversity in clinical research has gained significant recognition, driven by its potential to reduce healthcare disparities, enhance patient outcomes, enrich medical education, and broaden research methodologies. However, consistent underrepresentation of racial and ethnic minorities in clinical trials poses a barrier to the generalizability of research findings. Achieving comprehensive representation remains a challenge, influenced by obstacles such as mistrust, limited healthcare access, language differences, geographical accessibility, trial availability, and insurance coverage that impact minority participation.

While recognizing the significance of diverse participation in clinical studies, a significant gap persists, particularly among racial and ethnic minority groups. This imbalance can distort research outcomes, leading to unequal healthcare consequences for these communities.

Despite comprising nearly 40 percent of the U.S. population, racial and ethnic minorities continue to be underrepresented in clinical research. For example, oncology trials from 2003 to 2016 included only 14 percent people of color, with Black/African American and Hispanic or Latino communities, accounting for 13.4 percent and 18.5 percent of the population, respectively. Additionally, research highlights the lack of diversity in dermatologic trials and introduces tools to assess clinical diversity.

Various systemic challenges, including geographical constraints, limited access to suitable trials, insurance complexities, distrust, and language barriers, exacerbate this issue. To fully integrate DEI in clinical research, a comprehensive strategy is indispensable and should encompass these six measures: strategic planning and diversity leadership; data standardization and comprehensive insight; recognizing real-world barriers and enhancing accessibility; collective responsibility and future focus; transparent communication and a patient-centric approach; and inclusive marketing and collaborative partnershipss.

Strategic planning and diversity leadership

At the outset of a research project, it is imperative to clearly define its purpose and set unambiguous goals. When the primary aim is to bridge representation disparities, the study’s framework must be meticulously tailored to support this objective. Such precise planning not only facilitates the monitoring of progress but also establishes accountability over time. Furthermore, it is essential to cultivate intrinsic diversity within research teams, particularly in leadership roles. Diverse teams, stemming from varied backgrounds, offer a plethora of perspectives, fostering more comprehensive decision-making and minimizing biases. Moreover, communities are more inclined to trust and engage with research teams that mirror their own diversity, reinforcing the idea that representation builds trust. Additionally, equipping research staff with regular DEI training in cultural competency and unconscious bias is crucial to ensure they can handle diverse populations with sensitivity and understanding. Establishing a robust post-trial

follow-up system to collect feedback from participants and periodically reviewing and updating DEI goals and strategies are also essential steps in maintaining adaptability to changing demographics and societal norms.

Data standardization and comprehensive insight

Within clinical practice settings, standardizing the collection of sociodemographic data is vital to ensure a consistent approach to comprehending and addressing the unique needs of diverse populations. Gathering data on social determinants of health is equally important as it provides valuable insights into broader factors that may influence health outcomes. To yield more accurate and representative findings, data analysis must account for the nuances of diverse populations. Addressing economic barriers by providing support such as free medical check-ups and transparently reporting clinical trial results, including participant demographics, is equally critical.

Recognizing real-world barriers and enhancing accessibility

Identifying and comprehending the real-world challenges that may impede clinical trial enrollment (CTE) for diverse groups is crucial to create a more inclusive research environment. This involves streamlining processes and enhancing accessibility through swift reimbursement procedures, compensation for potential inconveniences like missed work or caregiving duties, offering flexible timings, including extended hours during evenings and weekends, providing on-site childcare and eldercare facilities, assisting with transportation, ensuring study information is available in participants’ preferred languages, employing culturally aware staff proficient in multiple languages, incorporating decentralized and virtual trials, and embracing digitally-enabled trials to increase accessibility. Offering financial assistance or stipends to participants facing economic barriers and providing flexible participation options through telemedicine or remote methods are additional measures to ensure inclusivity.

Collective responsibility and future focus

Taking immediate and future steps collectively is essential. This involves developing specific recommendations tailored for unique populations and providing additional tools and resources to facilitate DEI in clinical trials. Emphasizing the importance of local, national, and global efforts to continually advance DEI in clinical research, engaging with local communities, patient advocacy groups, and other stakeholders to understand their unique needs and concerns, prioritizing language preferences, adopting a mindset of continuous improvement, and advocating for policy changes that promote DEI in clinical trials are essential actions. Additionally, establishing mentorship programs to support underrepresented individuals in the field of clinical research, organizing cultural sensitivity workshops, and ensuring ethical considerations related to DEI are thoroughly addressed are vital steps in achieving inclusivity.

Transparent communication and patient-centric approach

Fostering transparent communication channels with participants to ensure they are fully informed about the trial’s purpose, procedures, potential risks, and benefits is essential for building trust and encouraging diverse participation. Implementing a feedback mechanism for participants to provide insights into areas of improvement and to highlight any unintentional barriers or oversights is equally crucial. A patient-centric approach that prioritizes participant comfort, convenience, and well-being from all backgrounds is fundamental. Ensuring that all trial-related information, including patient cards, informational brochures, and post-trial feedback forms, are available in multiple languages and easily comprehensible is an essential part of this approach.

Inclusive marketing and collaborative partnerships

Ensuring that marketing materials and outreach efforts for clinical trials are inclusive, showcasing diverse individuals, and catering to various languages and cultural nuances is key to reaching a broader and more diverse audience. Collaborating with investigators and researchers from diverse backgrounds brings invaluable insights into study design and execution. Establishing collaborative partnerships with institutions or organizations that serve diverse populations provides deeper insights into the unique needs and concerns of different communities, ultimately leading to more inclusive trial designs. Additionally, organizing community outreach programs to educate potential participants about the importance of clinical trials, addressing common misconceptions, and building trust within the community is essential to promote inclusivity.

These strategies collectively empower clinical trials to be more inclusive, ensuring that diverse populations are represented and that research findings are relevant and beneficial to all. By actively integrating these approaches, the healthcare landscape becomes fairer and more equitable.

Shriya Das is a clinical project manager at Compass Pathways, a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health.