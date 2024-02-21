Emergent appoints former Bausch + Lomb CEO to head company

Feb 21 (Reuters) – Emergent BioSolutions (EBS.N) said on Wednesday it has named former Bausch + Lomb (BLCO.TO) CEO Joseph Papa to the top job as the company, which makes the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, aims to return to revenue growth.

Shares of Emergent rose more than 10% before the bell.

Papa has 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Before Bausch + Lomb, he was brought in as the CEO of Bausch (BHC.TO) in 2016 as the company, formerly called Valeant, sought to get past a flurry of investigations into its accounting and pricing practices under the previous management