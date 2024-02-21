https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-02-21 09:22:082024-02-21 09:33:16Emergent appoints former Bausch + Lomb CEO to head company
Emergent appoints former Bausch + Lomb CEO to head company
Feb 21 (Reuters) – Emergent BioSolutions (EBS.N) said on Wednesday it has named former Bausch + Lomb (BLCO.TO) CEO Joseph Papa to the top job as the company, which makes the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, aims to return to revenue growth.
Shares of Emergent rose more than 10% before the bell.
Papa has 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Before Bausch + Lomb, he was brought in as the CEO of Bausch (BHC.TO) in 2016 as the company, formerly called Valeant, sought to get past a flurry of investigations into its accounting and pricing practices under the previous management.
Emergent has been seeking to cut costs, pivot away from its contract manufacturing business due to sluggish demand, and drive sales growth for Narcan and its other branded drugs.
Within its contract manufacturing business, Emergent has been struggling with lower contributions from Covid products. In 2022, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) terminated its agreement with the contract manufacturer to make Covid vaccines.