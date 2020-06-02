Emergent BioSolutions Joins Operation Warp Speed for COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Operation Warp Speed is the U.S. government’s initiative to accelerate production of a vaccine against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Emergent BioSolutions, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced it had signed a public-private partnership under Operation Warp Speed worth about $628 million. The goal is for rapid domestic production of leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates through 2021.

Specifically, Emergent said they had been issued a “task order under an existing contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS)” to use its manufacturing infrastructure and expertise to support the government’s efforts to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.

The original BARDA contract was set in 2012, and established the company’s Baltimore Bayview facility as a Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM) for pandemic preparedness. This new deal expands the partnership to include investments in the company’s Baltimore Camden and Rockville sites, which would create a U.S.-based manufacturing supply chain for drug and biotechnology efforts for COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

“Emergent is proud of this expanded BARDA partnership that symbolizes confidence in our development and manufacturing capabilities that have served the U.S. government’s needs for more than two decades,” said Robert G. Kramer Sr., president and chief executive officer of Emergent. “Our longstanding record of delivering safe and effective medical countermeasures for public health positions us to continue to help at this critical moment by advancing COVID-19 vaccine programs of our fellow innovators in the industry.”