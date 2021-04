Emergent disposed of spoilt Covid-19 vaccine batch

Emergent says it has disposed of spoilt COVID-19 vaccine batch

(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson’s manufacturing partner Emergent BioSolutions said on Thursday that it had disposed of the single batch of COVID-19 drug substance that did not meet specifications.

J&J on Wednesday said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced at Emergent’s site in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Discarding a batch of bulk drug substance, while disappointing, does occasionally happen during vaccine manufacturing, which is a complex and multi-step biological process”, Emergent said.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-emergent-vaccine/emergent-says-it-has-disposed-of-spoilt-covid-19-vaccine-batch-idUSKBN2BO6I6