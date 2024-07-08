Emergent, J&J settle COVID vaccine supply deal dispute

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-07-08 18:00:182024-07-09 09:54:31Emergent, J&J settle COVID vaccine supply deal dispute
July 8 (Reuters) – Emergent BioSolutions (EBS.N) said on Monday Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) has agreed to pay $50 million to settle claims related to a terminated manufacturing deal for the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Shares of the company rose about 2% in extended trading.
In 2022 J&J informed Emergent of its decision to terminate the deal, citing breaches including failure to supply COVID-19 vaccine drug substance on the part of the contract manufacturer.
Emergent had said J&J breached the agreement by failing to buy the minimum quantity of COVID-19 vaccines made by the company.