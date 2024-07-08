Emergent, J&J settle COVID vaccine supply deal dispute

,
July 8 (Reuters) – Emergent BioSolutions (EBS.N) said on Monday Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) has agreed to pay $50 million to settle claims related to a terminated manufacturing deal for the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine.
 
Shares of the company rose about 2% in extended trading.
 
In 2022 J&J informed Emergent of its decision to terminate the deal, citing breaches including failure to supply COVID-19 vaccine drug substance on the part of the contract manufacturer.
 
Emergent had said J&J breached the agreement by failing to buy the minimum quantity of COVID-19 vaccines made by the company.
 

Under the five-year agreement, signed in 2020, Emergent would provide contract manufacturing services to produce the COVID-19 vaccine drug substance for commercial manufacturing. It was valued at about $480 million for the first two years.

 
/by
You might also like
Eli LillyEli Lilly plans new 2 billion euro German plant
Genmab seeks $405 million from Janssen in arbitration over royalty payments
Eli LillyNovo, Lilly rivals explore booming weight-loss drug market entry
PaxlovidPfizer swings to quarterly loss as COVID product demand slump sparks charges
ShanghaiShanghai plans more COVID testing amid fresh curbs across China
MedtronicMedtronic expects inflation to weigh on 2024 earnings
blister packetsAfter COVID and drug shortages, EU revamps drug laws
NovavaxNovavax’s updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris
Novo Nordisk shares down after analysis finds Lilly drug leads to better weight...WegovyPfizer logoPfizer launches search for new CSO, president of R&D after Dr. Mikael Dolsten...