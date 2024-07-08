Emergent, J&J settle COVID vaccine supply deal dispute

July 8 (Reuters) – Emergent BioSolutions (EBS.N) said on Monday Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) has agreed to pay $50 million to settle claims related to a terminated manufacturing deal for the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Shares of the company rose about 2% in extended trading.

In 2022 J&J informed Emergent of its decision to terminate the deal, citing breaches including failure to supply COVID-19 vaccine drug substance on the part of the contract manufacturer.

Emergent had said J&J breached the agreement by failing to buy the minimum quantity of COVID-19 vaccines made by the company.