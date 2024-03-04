Employee culture: ‘Great work comes out of a sense of psychological safety’

Recruiting and retaining the right talent is an ongoing process, and challenge, for many healthcare agencies. “I think that great work comes out of a sense of psychological safety for our people – so, when they feel that they can be themselves, they take more risks, they ask more questions, and it just creates a more compelling end result,” says Jeralyn Mastroianni, chief people officer at Fingerpaint Group. Mastroianni fills Med Ad News in on some of the traits the agency looks for in talent and how they maintain an effective and positive culture.

