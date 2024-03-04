Employee culture: ‘Great work comes out of a sense of psychological safety’

,

Recruiting and retaining the right talent is an ongoing process, and challenge, for many healthcare agencies. “I think that great work comes out of a sense of psychological safety for our people –  so, when they feel that they can be themselves, they take more risks, they ask more questions, and it just creates a more compelling end result,” says Jeralyn Mastroianni, chief people officer at Fingerpaint Group. Mastroianni fills Med Ad News in on some of the traits the agency looks for in talent and how they maintain an effective and positive culture.

 

 

Visit Fingerpaint Group

Follow Fingerpaint Group on LinkedIn

Connect with Jeralyn Mastroianni, chief people officer at Fingerpaint Group

/by
You might also like
Tina Bertolini, The ConsideredThe Considered highlights the importance of skill-based merit by elevating Tina Bertolini to head of operations & leadership team
Fingerpaint GroupFingerpaint Group Makes Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies List for the Third Consecutive Year
Citrus Health GroupCitrus Health Group acquires The Curry Rockefeller Group
The BlocThe Bloc’s new partnership strengthens global commitment to health communication excellence
Pharma Innovators Special Feature 2018: Focus on innovation
Manny Awards, fearlessnessTake off your pharma hat: how to inspire fearlessness in advertising
Manny Awards, fearlessnessNotes & Methodology for Participating Healthcare Communications Agencies: 2018
Manny Awards, fearlessnessHealth literacy and rare disease