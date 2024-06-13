https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/ReutersWegovy9-1-2023.jpg 711 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-14 08:31:502024-06-14 09:40:12Employer coverage for weight-loss drugs rises sharply, survey finds
Employer coverage for weight-loss drugs rises sharply, survey finds
NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) – About one-third of U.S. employer health plans are offering coverage of GLP-1 drugs for both diabetes management and weight loss, up from last year, according to a survey of global employers released on Thursday by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans.
GLP-1 drugs for weight loss grew as a portion of employers’ overall medical claims spending to 8.9% in 2024 from 6.9% in 2023, the trade group’s survey found. Only about 26% of employers offered the drugs last year.