Employer coverage for weight-loss drugs rises sharply, survey finds

Wegovy, Novo Nordisk

Employer coverage for weight-loss drugs rises sharply, survey finds

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) – About one-third of U.S. employer health plans are offering coverage of GLP-1 drugs for both diabetes management and weight loss, up from last year, according to a survey of global employers released on Thursday by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans.
 
GLP-1 drugs for weight loss grew as a portion of employers’ overall medical claims spending to 8.9% in 2024 from 6.9% in 2023, the trade group’s survey found. Only about 26% of employers offered the drugs last year.
 

GLP-1 drugs promote weight loss by reducing appetite and causing the stomach to empty more slowly. First approved to treat diabetes, Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) Zepbound are in high demand after having been shown to reduce weight by around 20%.
 
Some 57% of employers surveyed cover the drugs only for diabetic care. Of those, 19% are considering offering the drugs for weight loss.
 
The foundation comprises more than 33,000 member companies or public institutions, representing over 25 million employees in the U.S. and Canada.
 
Obesity’s association with chronic and higher-cost conditions, as well as consultant recommendations were most frequently cited as factors for employers considering covering GLP-1 drugs, the report said.

 
/by
You might also like
Mounjaro, LillyEli Lilly 2023: Crossover appeal
CostcoCostco offering members access to weight-loss programs including medication
Insulet lifts sales growth forecast on resilient demand for insulin pumps
AmgenPromising early data details on Amgen weight-loss drug published
Exclusive: Catalent’s Indiana plant to make Novo’s Wegovy weight-loss drug—sources
Mark Cuban, SXSW 2022“Last hope”: Eager Germans are prepared to pay for weight-loss drug
Novo Nordisk, WegovyHow Novo Nordisk makes its weight-loss drug Wegovy
Mark Cuban, SXSW 2022Mark Cuban’s pharmaceuticals startup ties up with RxPreferred
Teva sues Corcept over mifepristone ‘monopoly’ for rare disorde...TevaTelix abandons IPO plans at last minute, cites ‘current market conditions...