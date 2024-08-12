Empowering health discovery

By CMI Media Group

A revolution of both technology and expectations is shaking the health information space and all its constituencies. Patients, caregivers, and HCPs seek knowledge, in more places, from increasingly diverse trusted voices. CMI Media Group and Compas have published a report to explore media channel investment patterns and media usage insights to show how health audiences learn from and interact with established and emerging media. The report explores three areas pertinent to healthcare brands’ strategy: media usage, media investment patterns, and navigating the healthcare headwinds.

CMI Media Group also released new media vitals research data on consumer media behavior and preferences, uncovering shifts and trends in media usage. The use of digital technologies is increasingly more prevalent, as smart devices transform the ways we connect with one another, and the ways patients and HCPs seek health information. Streaming has ushered in a cultural shift relative to media use, with the content experience defined by what a user is doing — listening, watching, shopping, reading, interacting — rather than where they are doing it. Pharma brands will need to follow suit of consumer brands to meet their customers at a highly granular level with individually crafted messaging.

As consumers and HCPs grow more digitally adept and cross-device usage continues to increase, marketers are competing for attention with a user’s last best experience, which might be anything from searching for health information to completing an Amazon purchase. Success in that sort of competition requires multichannel fluidity and dynamic marketing reflecting a confluence of message, technology, channel, and strategy with the customer at the center. Brands must be prepared to offer credible health discovery experiences wherever and whenever appropriate for each individual information seeker. The approach is maturing beyond a focus on simply connecting all the channels to ensuring a relevant and cohesive customer experience across their preferred channels. This requires understanding connectivity points for channels that historically have been addressable such as video, social, gaming, and audio, as well as the integration of additional data sources such as retail data.

Healthcare advertisers must ensure omnichannel touchpoints are part of integrated media campaigns. Today’s audiences are increasingly media-agnostic, seamlessly consuming content across both historical mainstay and emerging media channels but in increasingly connected ways. A deeper look at consumer and HCP channel mix investment patterns from 2021 to 2023 highlights the growth in digital adoption. As a result, HCP channel mixes are increasingly digital focused.

Marketing specialists, industry professionals, and media professionals are all navigating topical issues impacting the healthcare industry and the public at large, such as reproductive healthcare access, privacy, artificial intelligence, political polarization, equality, sustainability, and more.

Agencies, healthcare clients, and media publishers must partner to navigate headwinds and solutions to industry challenges. The media landscape will evolve in response to technology, innovation, and changing health audience demands. Marketers have the power to reshape and curate health education in ways that fuel personalized patient, caregiver, and HCP experiences.