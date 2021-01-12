Enalare Therapeutics Completes Formation of Scientific Advisory Board 

Enalare Therapeutics Completes Formation of its Scientific Advisory Board

— The Appointments of Professors Albert Dahan MD, PhD and Tong Joo (TJ) Gan MD, MHS, MBA Highlight a World Class Collection of Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry Experts

PRINCETON, N.J., January 12, 2021 – Enalare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for patients suffering from acute respiratory conditions, announced today that it has completed formation of its scientific advisory board. The Company is very pleased to welcome Albert Dahan MD, PhD, Tong Joo (TJ) Gan MD, Robert Raffa PhD, Eugene Vortsman DO, David Battleman MD, and Alexander Krause PhD to the organization as it advances the development of its lead product ENA-001 for several life-threatening indications involving respiratory depression.

“I am honored to have such a prestigious and experienced group of medical and industry experts join our scientific advisory board,” stated Herm Cukier, Executive Chairman, President, and CEO. “Their guidance will be invaluable as we develop our lead asset ENA-001 for the treatment of acute respiratory depression and plan for further scaling of the organization. I look forward to working with them and our other Key Opinion Leaders on this important endeavor.”

About the Scientific Advisory Board Members

Albert Dahan MD, PhD is Professor of Anesthesiology at Leiden University Medical Center with a particular focus on pathophysiology and physiology of respiratory regulation. He is chairman of the LUMC Institutional Review Board and vice-chair of the Research Advice Committee of the LUMC. He is founder and heads the Anesthesia & Pain Research Unit that performs outcomes research in anesthesia and pain medicine. Professor Dahan has published more than 400 papers in peer-reviewed journals. He received his MD from the Free University in Amsterdam and his PhD from Leiden University.

Tong-Joo (TJ) Gan MD, MHS, MBA is Professor and Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology at Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine. He received his medical training at the London Hospital Medical College of the University of London and Master’s in both Clinical Research and Business Administration (MBA). Dr. Gan is a diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology, a Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (FASA), serves as the Perioperative Medicine Executive Section Editor of Anesthesia and Analgesia and is on the Editorial Board of Perioperative Medicine, founding President of the American Society for Enhanced Recovery (ASER), President of the Perioperative Quality Initiative (POQI), and Past President of the Society for Ambulatory Anesthesia (SAMBA) and the International Society for Anesthetic Pharmacology (ISAP). He has published over 300 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and numerous books and chapters and has served as principal investigator or co-investigator for over 100 clinical trials.

Robert Raffa PhD is Adjunct Professor at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy and Professor Emeritus at Temple University School of Pharmacy. He was a Research Fellow and a Team Co-Leader for analgesics drug discovery at Johnson & Johnson, where he was pivotal in the elucidation of the mechanism of action and development of the analgesic drug tramadol. He is the co-holder of several patents, has published more than 300 papers in peer-reviewed journals, co-authored or edited several books on pharmacology and thermodynamics, and is a Co-Editor of Journal of Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics. He is a past president of the Mid Atlantic Pharmacology Society of ASPET and is the recipient of research and teaching awards. He holds Master’s degrees in Biomedical Engineering from Drexel University and Toxicology from Thomas Jefferson University, and a PhD in Pharmacology from Temple University School of Medicine.

David Battleman MD, MPH, MBA is principle and founder of TrueNorth Lifesciences providing strategic and investment banking services to biopharma companies. Dr. Battleman previously served as a senior principal in the pharmaceutical/medical device consulting practice within IMS Health where his areas of expertise included development and commercialization strategy, health economics, as well as global pricing and market access. Prior to joining IMS, he served as a management consultant in the global healthcare practice of Bain & Company and as a senior director for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. Within academia, David was an assistant professor of public health and internal medicine at Cornell University’s Weill Cornell Medical College. He holds an MD degree from Weill Cornell Medical College, an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, and an M.Sc. in clinical epidemiology & quantitative methods from the Harvard School of Public Health.

Eugene Vortsman DO is a practicing Emergency Medicine Physician at Northwell Health, the largest provider of healthcare in New York. He rotates between large tertiary care academic hospitals as well as community-based hospitals. Dr. Vortsman serves as the Clinical Director for Addiction medicine and Disease Management while also functioning as chair for the Long Island Jewish Medical Center Pain Committee. His focus includes provider education for alternative approaches to pain management, creating effective workflows for the patient’s road to recovery, as well as broad subject coverage related to the ongoing drug overdose epidemic. His Research experience at multiple institutions include Northwell Health, Cornell-Presbyterian Hospital, and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He is a graduate of Brandies University and received his Master in Biomedical Science from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and Medical Degree from The New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Alexander Kraus PhD is an accomplished international executive with more than 20 years of experience in the branded pharmaceutical industry. Alexander provides broad experience in R&D, business and portfolio development, strategic communications for products and delivery technologies in pain/CNS, emergency treatment, and other therapeutic areas. Alexander was head of Pharmacokinetics at Grünenthal and part of the preclinical and clinical stage gate committees for development candidate selection and contributed to the development and European approval of various products. He went on to become head of marketing and communication for the US partnering and education activities on abuse prevention and deterrence. He also has extensive Business Development experience including being Head of Search & Evaluation at Aquestive Therapeutics and as Senior Advisor to global transaction firms. Alexander holds a PhD in Chemistry from The University of Cologne.

About Enalare Therapeutics Inc.

Enalare Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients suffering from acute respiratory conditions including respiratory depression caused by drug overdose, post-surgery, and COVID-19. The Company is planning to initiate pivotal studies in the US for its lead compound ENA-001 in the near term.

###

Contact:

Morgan Wagner

Investor Relations

[email protected]