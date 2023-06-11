Ensuring the safety and quality of cell and gene therapies: a Q&A with bioMérieux

Med Ad News spoke with Nadia Ward, business development manager at global in vitro diagnostic company bioMérieux, about the company’s role in helping manufacturers produce safe cell and gene therapies. Ward has worked for high-profile biopharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and DioSynth, and has deep knowledge of quality control considerations across the industry, with expertise in USP and FDA drug regulations, Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA), current Good Manufacturing and Laboratory Practice (cGMP and GLP), and medical devices.

By Christiane Truelove | [email protected]

MedAdNews: What are the roles of bioMérieux and in vitro diagnostics in the manufacturing of cell and gene therapies?

Nadia Ward: We’ve been in the industry for about 60 years, and as a partner, and not just diagnostics, which is our clinical side of the world, we’ve adapted our clinical knowledge and acumen, to transfer it and translate it to the needs of the industrial world. And “industrial” is pharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy companies. Cell and gene therapy companies, as well as pharmaceutical companies, have always needed to provide a safe product to the patient. At the end of the day, the patient’s safety is paramount to anything else in the world. And there are strict requirements from regulatory agencies and health authorities around the world that require these companies to deliver a safe product. There are many documents, procedures, and guidelines that have been established. In order to be able to meet these, companies have to find ways, correct ways, rapid ways, to test, and bioMérieux brings in an added layer of safety, as well as quality and compliance.

MedAdNews: When a company with a cell or gene therapy approaches you, what are the services that you offer? And what should they be looking at as they develop a cell and gene therapy product?

Ward: We are a microbiology company, and the services that we offer are ultimately for patient safety. So testing in the world of microbiology, and in terms of cell and gene therapy, the key has always been and continues to be driven by speed. A lot of these treatments and therapies have very short shelf lives. What bioMérieux brings to the table is innovation, and being able to deliver tests that have historically taken many days, even weeks, and our ability to speed up those tests so that they can deliver a safe treatment to the patient, without compromising their health. Patients are already immune compromised. So it’s of critical importance that these drugs are not contaminated before they reach the patient. And what better way to do so than to use the most innovative, cutting-edge technology to test their drugs. Our partnership with our customers is there to ensure that they can utilize our technology, implement it, and pass regulatory muster.

In the world of manufacturing, there’s a whole set of rules and regulations that companies have to follow to ensure that the environment in which they manufacture is clean. We have quality control aspects, whether it comes to environmental monitoring, water testing, and testing the product and the process along the way, to ensure that any potential risks wouldn’t have caused a contamination. You don’t want to just test at the very end, which is the requirement; [you want] to also have ways to test quickly [and] efficiently, and still be in compliance along the way. It’s all about risk mitigation. Sometimes companies implement extra testing parameters to mitigate their risk. So at the end of the day, once they finish, they don’t come to realize that the product might have been compromised. If you can check along the way you can [prevent this] and have a better peace of mind.

Our role in the entire process is to partner with companies, especially in the early stages of development. We on the industrial side don’t have contact or touch with the patient; rather, we work with the company manufacturing the drug to ensure safety. So we play in the field of pharmaceutical quality control. And ultimately, it translates into patient safety. While I might not be directly saving a patient’s life, the solutions that we provide ensure that the patient’s treatment is going to [help] save their life.

MedAdNews: What have been some challenges for manufacturers of cell and gene therapies in getting their products to the market?

Ward: There are general challenges that our customers face today. Some of them are specific to resources. There seems to be a huge strain and drain on the resources in terms of skilled people who are able to come in and do the work. There might be more jobs today than there are skilled and qualified people to do them. Where we need to come in and play a role is to provide automated methods that simplify the work so that companies can do more with less. [For example], our solutions provide rapid, yet automated and easy-to-use technologies that can allow companies to not have these restrictions. But in terms of production, just in general, for developing gene therapy, being able to scale up and scale out can also be a challenge for them. And so there are many avenues in the industry that can be explored. And they do rely heavily on their industry partners, such as ourselves, to innovate. I believe that we’re an innovative company.

MedAdNews: When looking at the cell and gene therapies on the market, how many of these drugs has bioMérieux played a role in ensuring product safety?

Ward: I look on the FDA website quite frequently. And by my last count, there are 27 FDA approved cell and gene therapies on the market today. We probably touch more than 50 percent of those drugs out there, whether it’s products used for environmental monitoring, quality control, or rapid safety tests. I’m a little bit conservative, so it could be more, but I do feel confident; and it does make me very proud to work for bioMérieux.