Entrepreneurship and inspiration: Bringing entrepreneurial attitudes into work

At the 2023 Manny Awards ConcentricLife Founder and CEO Ken Begasse, Jr. discusses the inspiration and motivation that drives entrepreneurs with Elevate Healthcare Managing Partners Frank Powers and Lorna Weir, and Calcium CEO Judy Capano.
Check out their conversation about how to bring an entrepreneurial attitude into work – what it means at every level, and who inspires it.