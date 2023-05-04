Entrepreneurship and inspiration: Bringing entrepreneurial attitudes into work

, ,

At the 2023 Manny Awards ConcentricLife Founder and CEO Ken Begasse, Jr. discusses the inspiration and motivation that drives entrepreneurs with Elevate Healthcare Managing Partners Frank Powers and Lorna Weir, and Calcium CEO Judy Capano. 

Check out their conversation about how to bring an entrepreneurial attitude into work – what it means at every level, and who inspires it. 

 

/by
You might also like
Ardelis Health Ardelis Health Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Timmy Garde as Chief Growth Officer
Onyx Health Onyx Health continues rapid growth with three new appointments
Health Union Health Union Expands Leadership Team with Scott Schappell, Chief Revenue Officer, and Steve Warker, Executive VP of Product
CMi Media Group CMI Media Group and Compas Host Free Virtual Webinar: “How to Be a Badass Working Woman”, Featuring Leaders Across WPP
Greg Ylagan, The Bloc The Bloc recruits Greg Ylagan as creative director of art
COVID Test As the pandemic wanes
2022 HBA Annual Conference 2022 HBA Annual Conference Hosts New Era of Leadership
Inizio Inizio expands senior leadership team with key appointment