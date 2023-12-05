ESMO 2023 wrap: could we be in the Golden Age of cancer research?

By Matt Higgins, Ph.D., Apollo Intelligence

A new report summarizing attendee feedback on Europe’s largest cancer conference, the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023, showed strong enthusiasm for the results presented at the event—markedly more than post-attendee sentiment following ESMO 2022.

The ESMO 2023 report asked medical oncologists and haematology-oncologists from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain who attended the event about the topics they found to be the most exciting and why they were excited about the findings.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and breast cancer presentations at ESMO 2023 were viewed as the most exciting areas discussed at the event — cited by 58 percent and 55 percent of attendees, respectively (see Figure 1). This compares to 19 percent and 17 percent for the same topics post ESMO 2022. “The amount of new lung data seems to be the most compelling takeaway of the event,” said one UK-based specialist.

Figure 1 courtesy of Apollo Intelligence. (Click images to enlarge)

Results for antibody drug conjugates (ADC) and targeted combination therapies commandeered headlines, as well as attendee mindshare at the event, as they also did in spring 2023 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). Commenters at ESMO 2023 viewed results of several ADC and targeted immunotherapy trials as “practice changing” and “very promising” across multiple cancer domains — and in several instances, said they demonstrated “significantly improved survival rates.”

In general, the “very positive results, especially with immunotherapy”, as noted by a French oncologist permeated post-ESMO 2023 sentiment. Some attendees also noted ground-breaking Phase II trials, and new biologic and mutation related therapies. Others remarked on standout results on checkpoint inhibitors, such as a study exploring which NSCLC patients experienced immune checkpoint inhibitor-related pneumonitis.

Non-small cell lung cancer

With NSCLC, a presentation showing that the ADC datopotamab deruxtecan met the progression-free survival (PFS) endpoint in previously treated NSCLC received positive comments from multiple conference attendees.

“Antibody drug conjugates look very promising.” – UK specialist

“Antibody drug conjugate vs Docetaxel in NSCLC. Selpercatinib in RET Fusion positive NSCLC in the first line is superior to chemo immunotherapy.” – UK specialist

“…median survival significantly improved [in] numerous positive studies [for] neoadjuvant lung cancer.” – French specialist

Women’s health

With breast cancer, major takeaways included results with datopotamab deruxtecan, and with the combination of pembrolizumab and concurrent chemoradiotherapy (CCRT) as a PD1 checkpoint inhibitor in treating advanced cervical cancer. New immunotherapy options also impressed.

“…in double-negative breast neoplasms, the combination with QT seemed to me to be a total change in the treatment of the disease and with a spectacular change in the prognosis.” – Spanish specialist

“With breast carcinoma: datopotamab deruxtecan improves progression-free survival (PFS).” – German specialist

Urothelial cancer

Urothelial cancer innovations are the third most exciting noted by attendees, named by 40 percent of responses. A paper showing significant survival benefits from first-line treatment with enfortumab vedotin (EV) combined with pembrolizumab impressed numerous attendees.

• “New standard of care in first-line urothelial carcinoma with nivolumab.” – Spanish specialist

• “New immunotherapy combinations in urothelial K.” – Italian specialist

Other cancer tracks

Gynaecological (21 percent), colorectal (20 percent), and prostate (17 percent) cancer presentations were deemed the most exciting by one in five responses. Excitement for these topic areas in 2023 was also markedly higher than at ESMO 2022 for gynaecological (4 percent), colorectal (6 percent), and prostate (6 percent) cancer presentations. Excitement about tumour tracks on renal (13 percent), melanoma and other skin cancers (11 percent), small cell lung cancers (SCLC) (9 percent) and esophagogastric cancers (7 percent) rounded out the top 10 most exciting tracks out of a total of 18 areas surveyed.

Lessons

Beyond the update on the standard of care and results of new agents that any medical conference provides, ESMO 2023 attendees returned home with a positive assessment on the directions that the pharmaceutical industry is heading regarding cancer research. Research aligns with prevalence rates for these types of cancers and the global need for novel treatments.

A leading U.S. researcher recently remarked that “we’re in the golden age of cancer research.” The tone of post-ESMO 2023 sentiment among attending European clinicians suggests they are inclined to agree.

Matt Higgins, Ph.D. is vice president of business development for InCrowd, which provides real-time, automated insights for the life science industry and a brand of Apollo Intelligence. With extensive experience in the life sciences industry, he is passionate about facilitating engagement between life sciences companies and the global healthcare professional and patient communities.

The InCrowd Post-ESMO 2023 Excitement Report includes data from n=95 medical oncologists or haematology-oncologists who attended the 2023 ESMO Congress either in-person or virtually. Physician respondents include n=21 Spanish, n=20 UK, n=20 Italian, n=18 French, and n=16 German attendees. The survey leveraged the global reach and real-time agility of Apollo’s platform to gather and quantify physician perceptions on oncology research. Fielding across the five European countries took place October 26–31, 2023, using a one-minute Microsurvey and helped obtain rapid insights via a panel of 2 million healthcare stakeholders worldwide.