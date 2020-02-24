Esperion Wins FDA Approval for Oral, Cholesterol-Lowering Drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Michigan-based Esperion’s oral, once-daily, non-statin LDL-Cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering medicine, Nexletol (bempedoic acid).

The approval marks the first oral, once-daily, non-statin LDL-C lowering medicine given the green light by the regulatory agency since 2002 for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who require additional lowering of LDL-C. Nexletol is a first-in-class ATP Citrate Lyase (ACL) inhibitor that lowers LDL-C by inhibition of cholesterol synthesis in the liver.

The company is planning for its drug to hit the streets by the end of March in order to provide a new option for patients with high cholesterol. Nexletol will go head to head with other anti-cholesterol drugs, including the PCSK9 inhibitors Praluent and Repatha. Both of those are injectables and have a higher price point than Nexletol will have. With a lower cost for patients and being an oral pill, Experion is hoping that will win favor with prescribers. The company said it is working with insurers to have a price point of $10 for a three-month supply. Additionally, Esperion said it is committed to achieving the lowest branded tier coverage for Medicare patients.

The PCSK9 inhibitors aren’t the only cholesterol-lowering medications Nexletol will be taking on in the market. The oral drug will also face off against Amarin’s fish oil-based Vascepa, which was approved in December as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy to reduce cardiovascular risk.