EU agencies endorse mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines

However, the EMA and ECDC said more research was needed to support the use of mixing and matching in people with weak immune systems, such as older people and those with chronic conditions like cancer, and for two-dose mRNA vaccine regimens.

Longevity of protection offered by vaccines has been under scrutiny and the world is scrambling to trace the Omicron variant as governments impose fresh restrictions, and speed up rollouts of vaccines to children and booster doses.

Official rollout of vaccines for 5-11 year olds will start next week in Europe.

The EMA and ECDC recommendations are also meant to help EU member states with their own vaccination campaigns before any formal EU-wide approval as the health agencies continue studying data on mixing vaccines.

The United States has given the green light to mix and match, while the World Health Organization is assessing the approach.

The EMA and ECDC’s review did not consider vaccines that are not approved in the European Union. COVID-19 shots from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) have been authorised for use in the region.

Many countries have deployed a mix and match well before robust data was available as nations faced soaring infection numbers, low supplies and slow immunisation over some safety concerns.

