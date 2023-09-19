EU antitrust regulators raid cardiovascular medical device company

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided a cardiovascular medical device company in an EU country on concerns that the company may have abused its market power in breach of the bloc’s antitrust rules.

“The European Commission is carrying out unannounced inspections at the premises of a company active in medical devices for cardiovascular applications,” the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

“The Commission has concerns that the inspected company may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit abuses of a dominant market position,” it said.

The EU executive, which acts as the antitrust watchdog in the 27-country European Union, did not name the company nor the EU country in line with its policy. Companies face fines as much as 10% of their global turnover for infringing EU antitrust laws.