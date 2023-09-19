EU antitrust regulators raid cardiovascular medical device company

,
EU, European Union

EU antitrust regulators raid cardiovascular medical device company

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided a cardiovascular medical device company in an EU country on concerns that the company may have abused its market power in breach of the bloc’s antitrust rules.

“The European Commission is carrying out unannounced inspections at the premises of a company active in medical devices for cardiovascular applications,” the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

“The Commission has concerns that the inspected company may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit abuses of a dominant market position,” it said.

The EU executive, which acts as the antitrust watchdog in the 27-country European Union, did not name the company nor the EU country in line with its policy. Companies face fines as much as 10% of their global turnover for infringing EU antitrust laws.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Carl Icahn Icahn claims Illumina directors received protection for Grail deal approval
GSK logo EU regulator recommends to stop sale of GSK's blood cancer drug
Illumina Cancer researchers question antitrust arguments against Illumina-Grail deal
Hit by COVID, EU population shrinks for second year running, Eurostat says
EU begins review of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox
Abbott Abbott beats profit estimates on recovery in demand for medical devices
Illumina, Inc. Illumina appeals FTC order to divest cancer test maker Grail
blister packets After COVID and drug shortages, EU revamps drug laws