EU approves Illumina’s plan to divest cancer test maker Grail

By Foo Yun Chee

The company said it has reached an agreement with the European Commission on specific divestment options, but the method has not been finalised.

Illumina founded Grail and spun it off in 2016, but re-acquired it in 2021 for $7.1 billion to enter the cancer early-detection market, before first securing EU regulatory approval.