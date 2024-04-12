EU approves Illumina’s plan to divest cancer test maker Grail

EU approves Illumina’s plan to divest cancer test maker Grail

By Foo Yun Chee
 
BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) – U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina’s (ILMN.O) plan to divest cancer diagnostic test maker Grail (GRAL.O) received the green light from EU antitrust regulators on Friday after having blocked the deal two years ago.

 
The company said it has reached an agreement with the European Commission on specific divestment options, but the method has not been finalised.
 
Illumina founded Grail and spun it off in 2016, but re-acquired it in 2021 for $7.1 billion to enter the cancer early-detection market, before first securing EU regulatory approval.
 
That prompted the commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country European Union, to order the company to keep Grail separate from Illumina.
 
Its subsequent investigation resulted in a 432 million euro ($459.48 million) fine for Illumina and an order to sell Grail.
 
The EU watchdog again vetoed the deal in 2022, saying it would stifle innovation and reduce choice in the emerging market for blood-based early cancer detection tests.
 

