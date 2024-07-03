EU approves Sanofi’s Dupixent for ‘smoker’s lungs’

EU approves Sanofi’s Dupixent for ‘smoker’s lungs’

July 3 (Reuters) – Sanofi (SASY.PA) and partner Regeneron (REGN.O) on Wednesday won European Union approval for wider use of their Dupixent injection in patients with a chronic lung disease, a rare case of the EU clearing a drug faster than the United States.
 
The EU Commission approved Dupixent to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in patients that cannot be helped by standard inhaled drugs, Sanofi said in a statement, following a recommendation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) at the end of May.
 
The debilitating disease is also known as ‘smoker’s lungs’ because in western countries it primarily affects cigarette smokers.
 

For its part, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May pushed back the deadline for reviewing Dupixent in COPD by three months to Sept. 27 as it demanded additional efficacy data.
 
The potentially deadly disease, which causes restricted airflow and breathing problems, affects nearly 16 million U.S. adults and over 35 million people in Europe, according to government data.

 
