EU backs AstraZeneca’s drug for prevention of infant RSV

Sept 16 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Friday its drug for preventing infant RSV, Beyfortus (nirsevimab), was recommended for approval in the European Union by a European Medicines Agency committee.

The drugmaker also said if Beyfortus is approved, it would become the first protective option for newborn and infant population against RSV lower respiratory tract disease.

