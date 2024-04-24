https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-24 07:30:142024-04-24 09:55:17EU launches investigation into Chinese medical device market
EU launches investigation into Chinese medical device market
BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) – The European Commission launched a probe into China’s public procurement of medical devices on Wednesday, the latest in a series of moves that ratchet up trade tensions ahead of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Europe next month.
The investigation – which Beijing swiftly criticised – is meant to determine if European suppliers of devices ranging from needles and orthopaedic appliances to complex scanners have been granted fair access in China.