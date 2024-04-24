EU launches investigation into Chinese medical device market

If it concludes that they have not, it could lead to the bloc placing restrictions on Chinese medical device companies bidding in EU public tenders, ranging from enforcing a lower score for bidding Chinese companies to full exclusion.

The probe is the first under the EU International Procurement Instrument, which aims to promote reciprocity in access to international public procurement markets, following long-running complaints from European companies and governments over access to the Chinese market.

“The International Procurement Instrument is a powerful new mechanism to support our European companies in markets that are less open than ours,” Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

He added that discussions with China on medical devices so far had been “fruitless” but he hoped that launching the probe would lead to “mutually agreeable solutions”.