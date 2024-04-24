EU launches investigation into Chinese medical device market

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) – The European Commission launched a probe into China’s public procurement of medical devices on Wednesday, the latest in a series of moves that ratchet up trade tensions ahead of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Europe next month.
 
The investigation – which Beijing swiftly criticised – is meant to determine if European suppliers of devices ranging from needles and orthopaedic appliances to complex scanners have been granted fair access in China.
 

If it concludes that they have not, it could lead to the bloc placing restrictions on Chinese medical device companies bidding in EU public tenders, ranging from enforcing a lower score for bidding Chinese companies to full exclusion.
 
The probe is the first under the EU International Procurement Instrument, which aims to promote reciprocity in access to international public procurement markets, following long-running complaints from European companies and governments over access to the Chinese market.
 
“The International Procurement Instrument is a powerful new mechanism to support our European companies in markets that are less open than ours,” Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
 
He added that discussions with China on medical devices so far had been “fruitless” but he hoped that launching the probe would lead to “mutually agreeable solutions”.
 
With the EU flexing its trade muscles, this investigation follows the launch in October of a major probe into cheaper Chinese electric vehicle.

 

