EU lawmakers vote to extend exclusivity period for new medicines

EU, European Union

EU lawmakers vote to extend exclusivity period for new medicines

March 19 (Reuters) – Lawmakers in a EU parliamentary committee on Tuesday voted to extend the exclusivity period for new medicines compared to an initial draft, seeking to address concerns expressed across the bloc’s pharma industry as part of a wider regulatory overhaul.
 
Committee members adopted the draft position published earlier this month before a final plenary vote scheduled for April 11 by a large majority.
 
The EU Parliament aims to set baseline data protection to 7.5 years with one extra year of incentives if the medication meets “unmet medical needs”, and if clinical trials are held in the EU.
 

This is softer than the EU Commission’s initial proposal to reduce the period to six years, from eight currently, to boost competition as European pharmaceutical research and development is falling behind non-European rivals according to critics.

 
Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Pfizer/BioNTech seeks U.S. nod for updated COVID vaccine as booster in kids under 5
Illumina headquartersEdwards Lifesciences’ patent practices, anti-copycat policy in EU antitrust crosshairs – source
Pfizer BioNTech boosterIsrael says has not found a link between Pfizer COVID shot and stroke
SanofiSanofi, GSK score late win with EU COVID booster approval
MerckEU regulator backs use of Merck’s viral infection drug
GileadReutersEU signs COVID drug procurement deal with Gilead
EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna’s variant COVID vaccine
Illumina headquartersEU to order Illumina to sell Grail after years of regulatory challenges
Bristol Myers Squibb and Ted Danson empower those with plaque psoriasis to take...Ted Danson, Bristol Myers SquibbBill & Melinda Gates Medical Research InstituteBill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute initiates Phase 3 clinical...
PharmaLive