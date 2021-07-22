EU lists rare nerve disorder as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Europe’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had added a rare nerve-degenerating disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible rare side effect from Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine after it reviewed 108 cases reported worldwide.

“After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible,” the European Medicines Agency said, referring to its safety committee, PRAC.

