EU medicines regulator backs Biogen’s ALS drug

Feb 23 (Reuters) – Europe’s medicines regulator on Friday recommended granting a marketing authorization to Biogen’s (BIIB.O) drug for the deadly and progressive neurodegenerative disease known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The drug, Qalsody, received accelerated approved in the United States in April last year, based on preliminary data that showed it reduced levels of a neurofilament protein that scientists believe is tied with progression of the disease.