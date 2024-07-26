EU medicines regulator rejects Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer’s drug

July 26 (Reuters) – The European Union’s drugs regulator has rejected Eisai (4523.T) and Biogen’s (BIIB.O) breakthrough treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease, it said on Friday, in a blow to the drugmakers as take-up in the U.S. has been slower than expected.

The agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use had recommended not granting an authorization as the observed benefits did not counterbalance the risk of serious side events, especially brain swelling and bleeding or microhemorrhages.

In clinical trials, the drug slowed cognitive decline by 27% in early Alzheimer’s patients, compared with a placebo.