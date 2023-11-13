https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/ReutersGSKlogo11-11-2022.webp 807 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2023-11-13 02:17:482023-11-13 09:01:41EU regulator backs GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy
EU regulator backs GSK’s bone marrow cancer therapy
Nov 13 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) on Monday said the human medicines committee of the European Medicines Agency had recommended approving its oral therapy to treat anaemia in patients with a type of bone marrow cancer called myelofibrosis.
A decision for the marketing authorization of the therapy, momelotinib, is expected by early 2024, GSK said in a statement.
Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema
Source: Reuters