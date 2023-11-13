EU regulator backs GSK’s bone marrow cancer therapy

GlaxoSmithKline, GSK

EU regulator backs GSK’s bone marrow cancer therapy

Nov 13 (Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) on Monday said the human medicines committee of the European Medicines Agency had recommended approving its oral therapy to treat anaemia in patients with a type of bone marrow cancer called myelofibrosis.

A decision for the marketing authorization of the therapy, momelotinib, is expected by early 2024, GSK said in a statement.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema

Source: Reuters

