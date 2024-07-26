EU regulator backs use of GSK’s RSV shot in adults aged 50 to 59

EU regulator backs use of GSK’s RSV shot in adults aged 50 to 59

July 26 (Reuters) – The European Union health regulator on Friday recommended expanded use of GSK’s (GSK.L) respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine in adults aged between 50 and 59.

Any recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has to be formally approved by the European Commission, which usually follows the regulator’s decision.

The vaccine, branded Arexvy , was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not recommend RSV shots for adults under 60 years.