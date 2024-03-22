EU regulator delays decision on Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer’s drug

March 22 (Reuters) – The European Union’s medicines regulator has delayed it decision on Eisai (4523.T) and partner Biogen’s (BIIB.O) Alzheimer’s disease drug that was expected this week, the Japanese company said on Friday.

On Monday, the European Medicines Agency had said it would hold a oral hearing to discuss the drug, lecanemab, this week.

Eisai said the delay was due to a EU court ruling last week, unrelated to the Alzheimer’s drug, that had “implications on EMA’s policy on the handling of competing interests of experts,” Eisai said.