EU regulator expects eventually to introduce annual COVID shots

,
European Medicines Agency

EU regulator expects eventually to introduce annual COVID shots

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects COVID vaccination campaigns to be conducted once a year, similar to the approach with flu inoculation, it said on Wednesday.

Though the COVID-causing virus is not yet behaving like a seasonal virus involved in winter waves in temperate climates, the EMA’s head of health threats and vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a news briefing that “this might be the direction it will be going.”

In Europe, there is a marked decline in new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths – the lowest levels observed in the European Union in the past twelve months, he said, citing data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Still, the virus continues to evolve, and an organised approach is needed to maintain the range of vaccines to confer an adequate breadth of protection to emerging variants, he said.

The EMA is currently in discussions with the World Health Organization and other regulatory agencies about the criteria and process that will lead to the potential update of the vaccines in view of future vaccination campaigns, he added.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in London Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
COVID-19 hospital Repeat COVID is riskier than first infection, study finds
India regulatoryReuters India to spend $79.6 million to strengthen drug regulatory system
polio Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledge $1.2 billion to eradicate polio
Monkeypox Biden names U.S. monkeypox coordinators as more states cite emergencies
Pfizer BioNTech Analysis: The next COVID booster shots will likely be updated for Omicron
monkeypox Monkeypox outbreak can be eliminated in Europe, WHO says
European Medicines Agency EU regulator warns on waning effectiveness of antibody-based COVID drugs
Studies find more clues to potential cause of severe hepatitis cases in children