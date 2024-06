EURneffy is seen as an alternative to EpiPen and other autoinjectors that are filled with epinephrine, a life-saving drug used by people at risk of anaphylaxis and other allergic reactions.

The U.S.-based ARS said the European Commission which usually follows the EMA’s recommendation, is expected to decide on EURneffy in the third quarter of 2024.

The nasal spray is also under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected to decide on approval for the drug on Oct.2.